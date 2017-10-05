Floyd Co. officer's patrol vehicle vandalized; police looking to ID subjects

The Floyd County Sheriff's Department is looking to identify three individuals who they say vandalized a patrol vehicle in New Albany. (Photo: via Floyd County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page)

FLOYD CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is looking to identify three individuals who they say were caught on camera vandalizing a county-issued patrol vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s department, on Sept. 30, at 4 a.m. the individuals entered the officer’s private property. The police said the individuals also vandalized the officer’s mailbox and other property.

The vehicle belongs to a Floyd County police officer. The vandalism occurred in the Greenfield Sundance Avenue area in New Albany, the sheriff's department says.

The third individual can be seen in the background of the video posted to the department's Facebook page.

The police are asking anyone who can identify the subjects in the video to call Detective Rodney Clark 812-542-3032. You can remain anonymous.

