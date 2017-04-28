Final sentencing in Ne'Riah Miller trial underway

The men on trial for Ne'riah Miller's murder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A judge will hand down a final sentence for the three people found guilty in the shooting that killed 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller.

William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber and Duwan Mason were all found guilty on charges of Murder, Assault and Wanton Endangerment in March.

The jury recommended a sentence of 35 years for both McLemore and Mason.

Tramber, however, agreed to a 20-year sentence by waiving his right to appeal.



Two other men, Trey Anderson and Michael Dunn took plea deals and received 5 and ten years in prison.

Ne'Riah was killed back in 2014 on South 37th street while sitting on her mother's lap on the front porch.

© 2017 WHAS-TV