Final sentencing in Ne'Riah Miller trial underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A judge will hand down a final sentence for the three people found guilty in the shooting that killed 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller.
William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber and Duwan Mason were all found guilty on charges of Murder, Assault and Wanton Endangerment in March.
The jury recommended a sentence of 35 years for both McLemore and Mason.
Tramber, however, agreed to a 20-year sentence by waiving his right to appeal.
Two other men, Trey Anderson and Michael Dunn took plea deals and received 5 and ten years in prison.
Ne'Riah was killed back in 2014 on South 37th street while sitting on her mother's lap on the front porch.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs