FBI arrests man wanted in 1999 abduction, sexual assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--He ran, but he couldn't hide.

Charles Hollin was wanted in the 1999 abduction and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Southern Indiana and has been arrested in Oregon.

Hollin was taken into custody at a Walmart where he worked.

The FBI says DNA evidence linked Hollin to the crime.

Charges were filed in 2000 but Hollin skipped down.

He was living under the name of Andrew Hall, a man who died in 1975.

The FBI got a big break in December when agents learned that a 2007 passport application in Hall's name had a photograph that resembled Hollin.

