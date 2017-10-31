WHAS
Fatal shooting on East Gray Street

WHAS 8:36 AM. EDT October 31, 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--One person is dead after a shooting in the 900 Block of East Gray St.

The call came in around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are on the scene and the suspect is in custody. 

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released

