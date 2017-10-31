Fatal shooting on East Gray Street

Photo Credit: Sara Wagner

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--One person is dead after a shooting in the 900 Block of East Gray St.

The call came in around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are on the scene and the suspect is in custody.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released

Police just moved a man in handcuffs from an ambulance to a police car- unclear if that is the person already in @LMPD custody. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/7x9QAqI2V5 — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) October 31, 2017

.@LMPD says victim died inside house on Gray Street, think he's in his late 20s. Suspect, man in 50s, already in custody. @WHAS11 — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) October 31, 2017

.@LMPD thinks the two men are friends, but got into some type of fight before the shooting happened around 7:30 this morning. @WHAS11 — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) October 31, 2017

© 2017 WHAS-TV