Fatal shooting investigation underway in Chickasaw neighborhood (photo: Ana Rivera)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One male is confirmed dead after a shooting at 41st and Broadway in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Feb. 7.

Police responded to the scene at a little after 3 p.m. LMPD says the male appears to be in his twenties.

The man was found in the front yard of an apartment complex.

LMPD is investigating.

The police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.

