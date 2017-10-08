Caution tape at shooting scene in Buechel (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--LMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened in the California neighborhood around 1 a.m. Monday on South 23rd Street.

LMPD says there's a possibility the shooter was on house arrest but they have yet to make any arrests.

Police have not released the name of the person killed.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

