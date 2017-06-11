Fatal overnight shooting in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Police are searching for the gunman in an overnight murder in Fern Creek.
The shooting happened just before midnight in the 9600 block of Cedar Lake Drive.
LMPD responded to a call of a man down in the roadway.
When police arrived they say they found the victim, a 46-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.
Police do not have any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous tipline at 572-LMPD.
