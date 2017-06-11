WHAS
Fatal overnight shooting in Fern Creek

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 4:41 AM. EDT June 12, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Police are searching for the gunman in an overnight murder in Fern Creek.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 9600 block of Cedar Lake Drive.

LMPD responded to a call of a man down in the roadway.

When police arrived they say they found the victim, a 46-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous tipline at 572-LMPD.

