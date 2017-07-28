Extra LMPD presence needed in Highlands

LMPD generic graphic police.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A rise in property crimes in the Highlands is prompting Metro Councilman Brandon Coan to spend $9,000 in overtime for extra LMPD patrols.

The money will be used through Labor Day weekend with the focus on the Bardstown Road area.

Councilman Coan says the Metro Council needs to have a bigger discussion on how police resources are allocated, but felt for the time being, paying for overtime is the right move.

He says spending nearly nine million dollars on 100 new officers–as had been proposed–may not be the best solution.

Coan believes LMPD has sufficient resources currently to handle staffing concerns but says it was an easy decision to make this year because of concerns over burglaries and car thefts in throughout the district.

