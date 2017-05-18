Elizabethtown Police Department looking for suspects in auto thefts

The Elizabethtown Police Department is looking to identify the suspects in multiple auto-thefts. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11 ) – The Elizabethown Police Department is looking for suspects after twelve thefts from automobiles that happened at Freeman Lake Park and on University Drive.

The thefts happened on May 16. The first was reported to the police department at 4:08 p.m.

Police said the property was removed by either smashing windows or the door wasn’t secured. They say in most cases a purse was seen on the floorboard or in the seat.

Officials advise motorists to secure personal items or place them in a trunk.

The suspects were spotted at stores like Wal-mart, Target, and Walgreens following the thefts. According to police, the suspects’ vehicle is a newer model white Chevrolet or GMC SUV.

Call EPD if you recognized the suspects at 270-765-4125



© 2017 WHAS-TV