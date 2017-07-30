Elizabethtown man charged with raping 10-year-old girl

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing charges after police say he raped a 10-year-old.

Police say the victim’s mother found Justin Hartnett, 30, Thursday night in a bedroom at his home with her daughter.

Hartnett and the victim were both partially undressed.

Through further investigation, police say Hartnett has raped and sodomized the victim more than one occasion.

He is charged with first-degree rape and sodomy of a victim younger than 12.

