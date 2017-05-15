Drugs, $57K in cash seized in Bullitt County bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office says hundreds of pounds of marijuana are off the streets after a drug bust in Bullitt County.

Officials say 222-pounds of marijuana and more than $57,000 in cash were seized. Authorities also seized 4 vehicles, 227 dosage units of THC oil, 12 vials of HGH, 127 HGH pills and a gun.

Detectives say they expect to indict at least 7 individuals. Their names have not yet been released.

The Bullitt County Sheriff was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

