Dozens of car windows shot out in Elizabethtown, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police in Elizabethtown are asking for help and any home surveillance videos after someone shot out the windows of cars across the city, shattering many of them.

Officials say it happened overnight Sunday into Monday.

Forty-one cars in the northern and central part of Elizabethtown were shot with a BB or pellet gun.

Police say no one was hurt but officers are hoping business or home surveillance cameras may spot the person responsible.

A reward is being offered for information that may lead to an arrest.

Call Elizabethtown Police at (270) 765-4125 or the Hardin County Crimestoppers at (800) 597-8123.

