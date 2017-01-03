Close Police investigating double shooting Police investigating double shooting Bethanni Williams, WHAS 6:27 AM. EST January 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Police are investigating a double shooting on Strotman Road in Shively.Shively Police says the man and woman who were shot were transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.There is no word on any arrests. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Elizabethtown twin girls born in different years Headstones vandalized in Indiana cemetery Ind. woman taking legal action against Crawford County Jail Getting around the new bridge tolls Dog remains stolen, man offers reward Ali's grandson honors the greatest Ben Pine on the 7 day forecast -- Jan. 2, 2017 Section of 3rd St. closing Tuesday, Jan. 3 Local Irish dancers qualify for championships Tolling begins on bridges More Stories Anti-Semitic message spray painted on Scottsburg,… Jan. 2, 2017, 10:38 p.m. Crawford Co. woman taking legal action against jail Jan. 2, 2017, 10:18 p.m. Dog remains stolen, man offers $5,000 reward to get… Jan. 2, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
