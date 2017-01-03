WHAS
Police investigating double shooting

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 6:27 AM. EST January 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Police are investigating a double shooting on Strotman Road in Shively.

Shively Police says the man and woman who were shot were transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on any arrests.
 


