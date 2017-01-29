Double murder convict to begin sentencing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The sentencing trial for the man convicted of the 2013 murder of a Southern Indiana couple is expected to begin.

20-year-old Kevin Schuler admitted to killing Gary Henderson and Asenath Arnold.

Schuler is one of two men convicted of robbing and then brutally killing the Greenville couple at their home.

Court documents say Schuler and Austin Scott broke into the couple's home and Scott stabbed Henderson more than 20 times while Schuler beat Arnold to death.

Schuler faces life without parole or the death penalty.

Scott has already been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

