Deputies searching for wanted suspects

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
First Alert Storm Team Forecast: Saturday evening weather
-
Town council fights to remove police chief
-
Family stands tall after multiple tragedies
-
Weekend anchor Kayla Moody announces engagement
-
U of L elects interim president
-
Injured dog brings attention to vacant homes
-
Rally to keep 2nd Street Kroger open
-
Louisville restaurant named best in nation
-
Rally to Move Forward in Louisville
-
Deadly crash involving 5 vehicles
More Stories
-
Missing 2-year-old found dead in creekJan 22, 2017, 5:59 a.m.
-
Funeral for Milton Metz to be held todayJan 22, 2017, 6:09 a.m.
-
'Rally to Move Forward' brings thousands to downtown…Jan 21, 2017, 10:22 p.m.