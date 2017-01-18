Deputies arrest wedding photographer after failing to appear in court

Christine Cherry-Rushing was arrested for failing to appear in a small claims case against her. (Photo: Floyd County Jail)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Floyd County Sheriff's deputies went to Christine Cherry-Rushing's home in Floyds Knobs Saturday night and took her to jail after she failed to appear in a small claims case against her.

This is an update to a WHAS11 iTeam investigation into the accusations this wedding photographer “broke her vow” to deliver beautiful photos to couples.

That case, and others, have been filed by brides who accuse Christine Cherry Photography of failing to produce finished wedding prints, albums and canvasses they paid hundreds, even thousands of dollars for.

WHAS11 began investigating Cherry after the brides reached out through Facebook.

After being taken to the Floyd County Jail, Cherry walked out about an hour later, posting a $500 cash only bond.

She is due back in court Feb. 8.

