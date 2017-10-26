KSP searching for suspects in homicide investigation in Grayson County, Ky.

KSP are searching for murder suspects Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes of Millwood, Kentucky. (Photo: provided by KSP)

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky State Police are investigating what appears to be a homicide in Grayson County, according to KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory.

Investigators are on the scene at Morgantown Road, in Caneyville.

KSP are searching for murder suspects Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes of Millwood, Kentucky. Both are wanted in connection with the homicide investigation. KSP says they were possibly spotted in Ohio County, thought to be driving a black Chevy pick-up truck with a license plate number of KY 992-RTW.

These suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Please contact 911 emergency services with any information to tips regarding their location.

KSP is conducting an investigation on Morgantown Road in Grayson County on Oct. 26. (Photo: SKY11)

© 2017 WHAS-TV