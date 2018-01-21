Woman charged in Wellbrooke Road homicide

(Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a man found at a home in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood Sunday.

Police responded to a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road for a welfare check when they discovered a man’s body in the backyard.

Police originally called this a death investigation but later called it homicide.

Brenda Porter, 56, was arrested and charged with murder, domestic violence tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

She’s currently booked in Metro Corrections without bond and is expected to be arraigned on Jan. 22.

© 2018 WHAS-TV