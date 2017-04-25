Deadly hit and run on Central Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The search is on for the driver police say hit and killed a man on his motorcycle late Tuesday.

The hit and run happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Central Avenue near Montana Avenue.

That's in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Officials believe a dark-colored SUV turned onto Central from Montana hit the driver and kept going.

Police say the man was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at 574-LMPD.



