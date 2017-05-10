Dash cam footage shows murder suspect stealing cruiser in 2015

Scott Kennedy in court (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Scott Kennedy is facing multiple charges including murder, fleeing police and wanton endangerment. He was captured Tuesday afternoon after a police chase, detectives say he shot Michael Bosse inside his Shively home Derby weekend, just feet away from his daughter.

WHAS11 learned that Kennedy pleaded guilty in July of 2015 after he ran from officers, jumped into an officer's cruiser, lead them on a chase and took off running again back in February of that year. He was sentenced to three years, but he became eligible for parole after serving 20 percent of that time, which is why officials said he was out and back on the streets accused of doing more harm.

Dash cam footage from February 2015 shows a snowy South Louisville as Kennedy drives the stolen LMPD cruiser.

Police say he parked the officer's car, jumped out and ran, he was later captured and pleaded guilty to fleeing police, wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon among other charges. Kennedy later made parole.

“We have a broken system and basically I don't think it’s the police's fault but I don't know how he fell through the cracks and I wish that he hadn't and hopefully this time he won't,” says Michelle Jude.

She is Michael Bosse's sister and says she wished Kennedy never saw the light of day after this 2015 chase.

Police say Kennedy shot Bosse while Bosse's 6-year-old daughter was inside the home. Detectives say Bosse then grabbed his daughter, jumped into his truck to drive them to safety. But less than half a mile away, he lost consciousness after losing blood. He crashed into a building and later died at University Hospital. His daughter was not hurt.

“Why would you do that in front of a little girl. And we know that that's not right but apparently, he doesn't and I hope he stays in prison a long time and never gets out. I hope he dies in prison,” Jude states.

Tuesday, police say they caught up with Kennedy. He's accused of leading them again on a chase from Taylor Blvd to the Lincoln Bridge and holding a knife to his adult daughter's throat, trying to jump off the overpass, but he was later arrested.

Jude tells us, “If this monster can kill a man in front of his daughter, you know he's not not going to kill a cop so I'm glad they had a huge force to take him down.”

From Tuesday to February 2015, Bosse's sister says her family rests easier now that Kennedy is in jail and hopefully stays there longer.

Michael Bosse will be laid to rest Thursday. Scott Kennedy heads back to court on May 19.

