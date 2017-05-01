Dalton Hayes to stand trial for rape

Dalton Hayes (Photo: WHAS11)

GRAYSON, Co. (WHAS 11)--The Grayson County teen accused of crimes in multiple states is expected to stand trial this morning.

Dalton Hayes, now 20 years old, was the subject of a multi-state manhunt in 2015 after going on the run with a 13-year-old girl.

The couple gained national media attention and have been described as the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.

Police arrested the two in Florida after disappearing two weeks earlier.

Hayes will stand trial for rape and custodial interference charges.

Hayes pleaded guilty and was sentenced for burglary and theft by unlawful taking earlier this year.



© 2017 WHAS-TV