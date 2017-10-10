Dad of missing girl did laundry before calling police

Sherwin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

RICHARDSON, Texas -- Police are sharing details of what a Richardson father says he did for five hours between sending his young daughter outside for misbehavior and calling the police department to report her missing.

Three-year-old Sherin Mathews disappeared at about 3 a.m. Saturday. An Amber Alert was issued, but it has been discontinued due to a shortage in leads and information, police say.

Her father, Wesley Mathews, was the last person to see her. He was arrested after telling officers he forced his daughter to go outside and stand next to a tree in an alley behind their home because she wouldn't drink her milk.

Mathews was charged with child endangerment and has since bonded out.

Wesley Mathews

Mathews told police that about 15 minutes after putting Sherin outside, he checked on her and noticed she was gone. He told police he searched the immediate area around his house but couldn't find her.

He says he went inside and did laundry, hoping she would return.

During his interview, he mentioned that he saw coyotes in the alley where he left his daughter. The family's home also backs up to railroad tracks, he said.

Two minivans taken from the family's home are being examined. Police say they're still trying to establish a timeline and are still searching around the neighborhood.

Sherin was last seen wearing a pink top and black pajama bottoms. If you have any information, call Richardson PD.

