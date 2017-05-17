Crime spree ends after suspect speeds through little league game, crashes

Jonathan Detwiler is charged with four counts of robbery, fleeing/evading police, criminal mischief, burglary in the first degree, drug paraphernalia and burglary in the third degree. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A man is in custody after leading St. Matthews Police on a chase which ended near a little league field where children were playing. Jonathan Detwiler is facing eight charges in connection with the crime spree.

"It’s a scary thought,” St. Matthews Baseball and Softball Exec. Director Doug Netherton said, after learning about the incident.

What could have happened when Detwiler raced across this little league field in a stolen vehicle, is difficult to imagine.

The suspect crashed through a fence at the back of the ballpark, near the spot where spectators stand, before speeding across the field where children play and then ripping through the windscreen, crashing on the other side of the field.

Twelve teams were playing at the park when it happened Tuesday night.



"We were very close to being a national story instead of a local story, but I'm very glad that it was dealt with. The police handled it professionally. Our parents were calm, our coaches were calm,” Netherton said.

Thankfully no one was hurt on the field.

But this was only one part of a crime spree that covered five locations. The entire incident lasted only minutes before the suspect was in custody.

"Something like this, with an individual like that, it could have been far more serious. The quick actions of the guys on the street at that time were able to stop it pretty quickly,” Troy Armstrong with St. Matthews Police, said.

It started at Frank Otte Nursery across from the Mall St. Matthews.

Police report Detwiler held an employee at gunpoint and robbed them, before heading to the parking lot next door, attempting to steal two people's vehicles with a gun.

"Both of those told him no, fought him off. He was successful in his third attempt. He actually took the vehicle of an employee at Best Buy,” Armstrong said.

Detwiler's next stop was the bowling alley across the street.

According to police, he tried to ask for a ride but then fled in the stolen car when he saw police. Tearing across the baseball field, he wasn't done yet.

Armstrong explained, "There were two detectives coming down the ball field here. They got out on foot, to chase the suspect on foot. They weren't going to take their cars through there. They thought it was too dangerous."

Police said he crashed near an apartment behind the baseball field and then went inside one of the units through an open door. Once inside, he confronted to two unsuspecting women.

"One of them was slightly assaulted, thrown to the ground. The other female actually fought back and was the reason he left the apartment,” Armstrong said.

Police said they were waiting for the suspect on the other side of the door.

Detwiler was arrested and booked into jail.

Detwiler was arraigned in front of a judge this morning. He is now facing eight charges including four counts of robbery.

© 2017 WHAS-TV