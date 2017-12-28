Crestwood woman arrested on charges of sodomy, endangering welfare of a minor

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – On December 27, Oldham County Police arrested a woman on charges of sodomy, unlawful transaction with a minor and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Oldham County Police officers said they began a lengthy investigation into Anne Downing, 37, after being notified of several incidents that took place in late October and early November. According to reports, on at least three occasions, Downing allegedly provided drugs and alcohol to several male juveniles in her home in Crestwood, Ky.

On one of these occasions, Downing is also alleged to have performed a sexual act with one of the juveniles. Officers reported they found several explicit conversations between Downing and male juveniles via social media.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.

