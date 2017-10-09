Corrections inmate faces new charges after attacking officer

Terry Whitehead (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections inmate, who made headlines earlier in 2017, is now facing new charges.

Police say he attacked a corrections officer.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Terry Whitehead in February for a carjacking at the Big Four Bridge.

According to a new arrest report, Whitehead is accused of hitting a corrections officer, multiple times, on Friday and slamming his head into steel doors.

Whitehead's robbery charge carries 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted, but this new charge could tack on another five to ten years.

He's expected in court Wednesday morning.

© 2017 WHAS-TV