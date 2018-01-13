Coroner's officer IDs woman shot, killed in Jefferson Co.

1 shot, killed in Jefferson Co. on Symington Circle (Photo: whas)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The identity of the person killed Thursday night in East Jefferson County was released.

The coroner says 23-year-old Mollie "Michaela" White was shot to death at a home on Symington Circle in Worthington.

A man was also injured in that shooting.

Right now, police don't have any suspects.

If you have information on this murder, you can help police by calling the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.



