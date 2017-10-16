Coroner ID's victims killed in separate W. Louisville shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two men have been identified following two separate shootings in west Louisville early Monday.

Coroner Larry Carroll says 46-year-old Michael Trotter died from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the 2500 block of Rowan Street in the Portland neighborhood around midnight. Trotter was pronounced dead around 5:30 a.m.

Another man, later identified as 30-year-old Eric Thompson, was found shot to death in an alley behind the 100 block of Longworth Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood. The coroner says Thompson also suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information on either shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

