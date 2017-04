LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified a man whose body was discovered in an alley in the 3000 block of River Park Drive Friday.

Jaquay Rodgers, 19, died of a gunshot wound, according to the coroner.

Police have not released any details surrounding the homicide.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

