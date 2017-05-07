Coroner ID'd victims in Shively, Chickasaw homicides

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified individuals who were killed in two separate shootings on Saturday.

Michael Bosse, 47, died after being shot at his home in the 1700 block of Nobel Place. Bosse was found not too far from the scene after police say his truck crashed into a building on 7th Street Road. He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m.

A short time later, police were called to the Chickasaw neighborhood in the west end after a victim was shot in near 36th and Dumesnil Avenue.

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Jaylin Hobbs who suffered a gunshot wound. Officers found Hobbs at the pedestrian walkway near that location.

He was also transported to University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 5:29 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old was charged with murder in Hobbs’ death.

