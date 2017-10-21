Cops: $150K in designer merchandise taken in smash-and-grab

A model presents a creation for Louis Vuitton during the women's 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris, on October 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say suspects in a rental truck drove through the front entrance of a Louis Vuitton (lew-EE' vit-AHN') store in Columbus and carried off about $150,000 worth of designer merchandise.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the smash-and-grab occurred just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a shopping complex called Easton Town Center.

Police say between eight and 10 people went inside the store to ransack it.

No arrests have been made. The theft is under investigation.

