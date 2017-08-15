Man convicted of '93 murder seeks parole

Donovan Harris

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A family is continuing their fight to keep their daughter's killer behind bars, 24 years after her death.

Donovan Harris murdered Mary Byron on her 21st birthday in the Mall Saint Matthews parking lot. On Tuesday, Harris stood in front of a parole board seeking to get out of prison.

A decision was made to send the case to the full parole board next week.

Harris told the parole board he is ashamed of his actions from 1993 and he's a changed man.

Harris appeared emotional during the hearing, quietly sobbing as the parole board members read the details of his violent rape and murder of Mary Byron.

Harris told the board he is completely reformed, saying he has shown good behavior over the past 24 years.

Claiming the prisons anger management and sexual offender programs have completely reformed his behavior.

"I am completely stable,” Harris said. “I am completely secure, I am not a risk. This will never happen again."

After nearly 20 minutes of deliberations, the two board members decided to send Harris' case to the full board. From there the board will decide whether to grant parole, defer his case for up to 10 years, or send him back to prison to serve out the rest of his life sentence.

The full board is made up of nine members. They will take up Harris' case in Frankfort on Monday.



