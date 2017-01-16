Concerns about the shooting death of a man

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE,Ky. (WHAS 11)--'Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice' is joining the growing list of people raising concerns about the shooting death of a Louisville man.

WHAS 11 obtained the letter that will be sent to Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine Jan 17.

In the letter, it states "Trust in the community can not be built between the police and those most likely to die at their hands..members of the Louisville's black community, without an independent assessment of what happened."

This letter is referencing the case of Darnell Wicker.

He's the man shot and killed by LMPD officers Taylor Banks and Beau Gadegaard back in August of 2016.

Police were called to the Broadleaf Apartments in south Louisville that night for a domestic disturbance.

The 911 call states Wicker was holding a butcher knife and a tree saw.

When police got there and Wicker exited his apartment with his tree saw, he was shot 14 times according to the medical examiner's office.





The Louisville Medical Examiners rendering of where Darnell Wicker was shot by police after a domestic incident in Aug. 2016.

'Showing up for Racial Justice' says this shooting can not be ignored and will be holding a news conference Jan.17 at 10 a.m. to talk more about this letter.

WHAS has reached out to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office for comment.

