Clarksville patrolman charged with stealing little league funds

Joseph Hoskins mugshot (Photo: photo provided)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A Clarksville Police Officer is facing eight charges of theft after he's accused of stealing $5860 from a local little league football program.

When more than $5000 disappeared from the Little General Youth Football League it didn't take long for league leadership to realize that their treasurer, Clarksville Police Officer Joseph Hoskins was responsible.



"They met and determined what had happened was a mistake,” said defense attorney Larry Wilder. “He provided the funds back that they had determined had been moved out of the account erroneously."



Emails between league President Robert Martin Jr., and Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer show that they believed it was an accident and Hoskins refunded the money, but according to Clark County Attorney Jeremy Mull that's not enough.



"Paying back money after you're caught stealing it is no defense if that indeed does happen,” said Mull. “Stealing or embezzling money is not a situation where you're just allowed to take it take it take it until you're caught and then saying I'll pay it back no harm no foul."



Mull says investigators discovered money Hoskins claimed he spent on accident was moved from account to account, and even used to make payments on his car.



"The records from the little league do reflect that there is a substantial amount of money missing from the account,” said Mull. “Substantially more than the $5,000 and some odd dollars alleged."



"He did not knowingly or intentionally exert unauthorized control over those funds,” said Wilder.



Now attorney Larry Wilder is questioning why the Clarksville Chief recommended the case to the Sheriff's office when he had already been cleared by the league.



"The chief of the Clarksville Police Department is out vilifying one of his employees and basically concluding before this process that they all are a part of is concluded,” said Wilder. “That's the most disturbing part of it."

Hoskins has been suspended from his position at the Clarksville Police Department without pay.

He was released from custody after posting a $10,000 bond.

Hoskins is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on November 7.

© 2017 WHAS-TV