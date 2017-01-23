Child dies after assault by mother's boyfriend, police say

Darrell Ditto (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A child has died from his injuries following an assault by his mother’s boyfriend, according to police.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the child passed away from his injuries at Norton Children’s Hospital on Monday. No exact time of death was immediately given.

According to arrest records, police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue on Jan. 19 after a 6-year-old went into cardiac arrest.

The child was rushed to the hospital where his injuries showed signs of blunt force trauma to the head. Her remained in grave condition for a few days.

During an interview with police, the mother revealed to investigators her boyfriend, 23-year-old Darrell Ditto, was involved in with the injury.

Ditto is currently in jail on first-degree assault charges which police expect to be upgraded to murder.

