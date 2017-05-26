Chase suspect shot by police; charges pending

Police lights.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS 11)--There's new information on a police chase that spanned from Southern Indiana to Louisville and back.

A man is recovering in the hospital from a gunshot wound by Clark County police is expected to face charges in the next few days.

The chase began shortly after the Clark County sheriff's department got a call to check on a woman at a Dollar General on County Road 311.

When they got there they found the suspect in a car and they tried to talk with him but it escalated into a fight with one officer tazing the man.

When it didn't work, the officer shot at the suspect hitting him in the arm.

The man sped away leading police on a chase over into Louisville and back near Clark Memorial Hospital before it ended.

