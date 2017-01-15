Charges to be filed after shooting incident in S. Louisville

(Photo: Sara Wagner, Custom)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro police have decided to press charges against a Louisville man accused of shooting off a gun Saturday, Jan. 14, in his backyard.

The incident happened on Longfield Avenue.

According to the arrest report, Lazaro Alexander Robles was testing a gun he'd just bought when nearby officers heard the gunshots and thought someone was in danger.

The officer quickly responded and took Robles into custody.

He admitted to officials he was test firing the weapon, because he believed someone was after him.

He is being charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, which is a felony, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

