Charges filed in 2016 double homicide

SCOTT Co. Ind. (WHAS 11)--Three people behind bars and charged with the deaths of two people in Scott County, Indiana.

Roger and Phillip McIntosh are both charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice.

David McIntosh is also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Officials say the three killed Michele Brewer and Jesse Bowling in March 2016.

Both Brewer and Bowling were shot several times and their bodies later found by family members.

