Cemetery vandalism suspects expected in court

SCOTT Co. (WHAS 11)--Two accused of vandalizing headstones at a cemetery in Scottsburg, Indiana are expected to face a judge.
Police say an anonymous tip last week led to the arrest of 19-year-old Angeliquca Tompkins and 20-year-old Matthew Terry.
They are charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespassing after police say they spray painted graves in the Scottsburg Cemetery with anti-Semitic remarks.
A juvenile also arrested was released to her parents.
