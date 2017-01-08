WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Cemetery vandalism suspects expected in court

Cemetery vandalism suspects expected in court

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 5:14 AM. EST January 09, 2017

SCOTT Co. (WHAS 11)--Two accused of vandalizing headstones at a cemetery in Scottsburg, Indiana are expected to face a judge.

Police say an anonymous tip last week led to the arrest of 19-year-old Angeliquca Tompkins and 20-year-old Matthew Terry.

They are charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespassing after police say they spray painted graves in the Scottsburg Cemetery with anti-Semitic remarks.

A juvenile also arrested was released to her parents.  
 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories