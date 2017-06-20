WHAS
Car theft thwarted by inexperience

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 12:07 PM. EDT June 20, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A suspected would-be car thief was arraigned in a Jefferson County courtroom.

Police say Matthew Davidson tried to steal a car from the parking lot of a daycare center on South 6th Street.

However, police say Davidson was not able to pull off because he does not know how to drive a stick-shift.

After the car's owner pulled the man out of the car, the would-be thief said sorry and walked off.

He was arrested a short time later.
 
 

