Car theft thwarted by inexperience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A suspected would-be car thief was arraigned in a Jefferson County courtroom.
Police say Matthew Davidson tried to steal a car from the parking lot of a daycare center on South 6th Street.
However, police say Davidson was not able to pull off because he does not know how to drive a stick-shift.
After the car's owner pulled the man out of the car, the would-be thief said sorry and walked off.
He was arrested a short time later.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs