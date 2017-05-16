Bonds set for 4 charged in Bardstown teen's murder

Cameron Williamson

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The four people charged in a Bardstown teen's murder appeared before a judge on Tuesday, May 16.

Shelmontay Adams, Alexis Gribbons, Damion Murphy and Torique Griffin each face a robbery and murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Cameron Williamson.

The judge said they each were a danger to the community and set each of their bonds at $1 million.

Police say Williamson met Alexis Gribbins and Damon Murphy on Instagram to set up a marijuana buy.

Police say Gribbins and Murphy picked Williamson up and drove him to the business on East Stephen Foster Avenue. Officials say Torique Griffin and Shelmontay Adams met them there, opened the car door and attempted to rob Williamson. They're accused of firing the gun once, hitting Williamson in the chest.

Family of Williamson said the whole ordeal has been unimaginable.

© 2017 WHAS-TV