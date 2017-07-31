Bond set at $100,000 for rape suspect

Cornelius Miller

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The first suspect indicted in a sexual assault case as a result of previously untested rape kits faced a judge Monday morning for the first time since that new indictment.

Cornelius Miller is charged with rape and being a persistent felony offender. The case dates back to 2012.

The LMPD Special Victims Unit was notified in March to testing linking Miller to the case.

This is the first criminal indictment in Jefferson County from the testing of old kits mandated by the state legislature in 2015.

Miller's bond is set at $100,000.

