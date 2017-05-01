Body found in Tipsaw Lake

Neighbors in Russell Neighborhood fear retaliation after two murders on Monday

PERRY CO.Ind, (WHAS 11)--Indiana State Police are investigating after a body was pulled from a lake in Perry County.

That gruesome discovery made April 29 in Tipsaw Lake as a person was canoeing.

That person immediately called 911.

Officials say the was badly decomposed and couldn't tell if the victim was a man or woman.

Detectives hope to learn more information following an autopsy.

