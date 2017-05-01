WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Body found in Tipsaw Lake

Body found in Tipsaw Lake

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 12:12 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

PERRY CO.Ind, (WHAS 11)--Indiana State Police are investigating after a body was pulled from a lake in Perry County.

That gruesome discovery made April 29  in Tipsaw Lake as a person was canoeing.

That person immediately called 911.

Officials say the was badly decomposed and couldn't tell if the victim was a man or woman.

Detectives hope to learn more information following an autopsy.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories