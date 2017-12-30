Bardstown police seeking leads in Goodwill theft

Bardstown, Ky. (WHAS11) - The Bardstown Police Department needs help identifying suspects involved in a theft from a Goodwill donation storage center.

The vehicle shown on the security footage has two silver speakers in the rear window. It als has black racing stripes along the front of the car and top of the roof.

Anyone who has information on the owner of the car, you are asked to please contact the Bardstown Police Department at (502)348-6811.

© 2017 WHAS-TV