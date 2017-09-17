Authorities investigate apparent double-murder suicide in Bullitt County

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a double murder-suicide in Mt. Washington.

According to authorities, 48-year-old Michael Smith is believed to have gone to the home of 50-year-old Ronald Fowler on Hill Terrace Drive and got into some type of altercation Saturday night that also involved 46-year-old Pamela Leonard.

During the altercation, authorities say they believe Smith shot both Fowler and Leonard and then went back to his home in Shepherdsville.

Someone reported shots fired in the neighborhood and when police arrived, they found both Fowler and Leonard dead.

Forty-five minutes later, someone called Bullitt County 911 about an incident at Smith’s home.

When officers arrived, they found Smith dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

