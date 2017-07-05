Arrest made in April murder in Chicasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A second man charged in connection to a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood back in April is expected in court.

Police say Donald Bell shot the victim at a home on Winnrose Way.

The victim, Damone Jones died after someone dropped him off at the hospital.

Bell is facing murder, tampering with physical evidence and several other charges.

Late June, police arrested John Johnson and charged him with complicity to murder.

Johnson is jailed at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 bond.

Bell will be arraigned July 6.

© 2017 WHAS-TV