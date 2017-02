LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been arrested in the death of a 65-year-old, who died after an assault in November.

Reginald Carr was taken into custody for the murder of David Bray. That homicide originally began as an assault at the intersection of Algonquin Parkway and Rodman Street.

If you have any information in this case, please call the police at 574-LMPD.

