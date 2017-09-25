Arrest made following shooting at Louisville block party

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police made an arrest after a shooting at a block party.
Brian Voltz is now charged with assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The shooting happened last weekend on Lively Court in Newburg during a block party.
Court documents said Voltz and a co-defendant shot a man multiple times. The victim survived.
This is video Jason English posted on his Facebook page moments after the incident.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs