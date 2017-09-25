Arrest made following shooting at Louisville block party

Brian Voltz is now charged with assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. (Photo: LMCD)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police made an arrest after a shooting at a block party.

Brian Voltz is now charged with assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The shooting happened last weekend on Lively Court in Newburg during a block party.

Court documents said Voltz and a co-defendant shot a man multiple times. The victim survived.

