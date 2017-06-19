Armed robbery suspects appear in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A housekeeper at the Galt House hotel discovered a special needs child in a conference room alone and scared.

The employee called the police who came to interview the child.

That's when the mother, Paloma Smith, showed up and demanded to leave with the child.

Police told Smith the girl could not leave until she was checked out by ems.

That's when officers say Smith got aggressive.

She's charged with endangering the welfare of a minor among other charges.





