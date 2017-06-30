New guilty plea entered in brothers' murders

Tieren Coleman had been facing murder charges, but on Thursday agreed to plead guilty to two counts of criminal facilitation of murder, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of abusing a corpse. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Another guilty plea in the murders of two teenage brothers in 2016 was entered on June 30.

Tieren Coleman had been facing murder charges, but on Thursday agreed to plead guilty to two counts of criminal facilitation of murder, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of abusing a corpse.

Police found the burned and stabbed bodies of Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway last May.

Police say Brice Rhodes was the mastermind of the killings to keep the boys quiet about a murder they committed with Rhodes.

A 15-year-old already pleaded guilty in the murders of Gordon and Ordway and agreed to testify; however, Coleman's deal does not include an agreement to testify.

Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7.

If the judge decided to send Coleman to prison, he could face 10 years. If the judge decides to probate, he would have 15 years hanging over his head if he gets in trouble.



