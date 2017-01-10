Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Henry Co., Ky.

Randall Carman is facing a murder charge following a deadly shooting.

HENRY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A Pleasureville, Ky. man is facing charges after a shooting outside an apartment complex left a Louisville man dead.

The shooting happened on Main Street in Pleasureville at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

When police officials arrived at the scene of the shooting they found 23-year-old Zachary Fluhr of Louisville dead from a single gunshot wound.

Kentucky State Police’s preliminary investigation reveals 22-year-old Randall Carman of Pleasureville allegedly shot Fluhr during an argument. Carman was arrested and is charged with murder. He is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Louisville medical examiner’s office.

KSP was helped at the scene by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Eminence Police Department, Henry County EMS, Pleasureville Fire Department, and the Henry County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.